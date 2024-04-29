Hike in flight fares from Dharamsala flayed

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 28

Airlines have again increased the fares of Delhi-Dharamsala and Chandigarh-Dharamsala flights. While the tourist season is still lean, the airlines have increased fares abruptly. The tickets of Mumbai-Dharamsala flights with one stop in New Delhi are available for Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000. The airlines are charging similar fares for the Bangalore-Dharamsala, Ahmedabad-Dharamsala and Jaipur-Dharamsala flights. Even the fare of the Delhi-Dharamsala flight has gone up to Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 for one person in May.

Various travel agents associations have criticised the airline companies for enhancing flight fares. They said that it was tantamount to the exploitation of tourists as well as locals. At present, Air India, Indigo and SpiceJet are operating six Delhi-Dharamsala and Chandigarh-Dharamsala flights.

