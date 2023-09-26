Himachal Governor visits border areas, meets soldiers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla interacted with the soldiers at army base camp at Sumdoh during his first visit to the border areas of Kinnaur today. He met the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) jawans at Lepcha, a forward post of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, at an altitude of 13,000 feet. His wife Janaki Shukla also accompanied him.

Appreciating the valour of Indian forces guarding the nation, the Governor said that serving in sub-zero temperatures was not an easy task. “It is not easy to conduct recce on such difficult terrain and I salute the bravehearts for their valour and enthusiasm. The passion and dedication of the soldiers for the country was remarkable. Our army is among the best in the world,” he said.

He was accorded a warm welcome on reaching Sumdoh helipad by Brigade Commander, Brigadier RP Singh and officers of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur district administration. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife planted deodar saplings in Sumdoh military camp.

ITBP Commandant Shripal briefed the Governor about the frontier post. The Governor also visited various villages under the Vibrant Village Scheme.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Kinnaur #Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla