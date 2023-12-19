HPPCL celebrates 17th Raising Day

Shimla, December 18
Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) celebrated its 17th Raising Day at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur today. A cultural function for employees and their families was organised on the occasion. Also, the winners of the 17th HPPCL Sports Meet were felicitated.
Shivam Pratap Singh, Director (Personnel), HPPCL, said that the corporation had two under-construction projects of 580 MW capacity in Kinnaur. He added that the construction of the Chanju-III Hydroelectric Project (48 MW) in Chamba district had started while the work on the Deothal Chanju Hydroelectric Project (30 MW) would begin in the next financial year.
He said the construction of the 450 MW Shongtong Karchham Hydroelectric Project and the 130 MW Kashang Hydroelectric Project is going on smoothly. The Director congratulated HPPCL employees on Raising Day and urged them to work with dedication to complete the projects within the timeframe.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Efforts on to rescue 800 stranded passengers as Tamil Nadu battles with floods; Army pitches in
Though rain activity has almost come to a halt in most parts...
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...