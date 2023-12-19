HPPCL celebrates 17th Raising Day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 18

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) celebrated its 17th Raising Day at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur today. A cultural function for employees and their families was organised on the occasion. Also, the winners of the 17th HPPCL Sports Meet were felicitated.

Shivam Pratap Singh, Director (Personnel), HPPCL, said that the corporation had two under-construction projects of 580 MW capacity in Kinnaur. He added that the construction of the Chanju-III Hydroelectric Project (48 MW) in Chamba district had started while the work on the Deothal Chanju Hydroelectric Project (30 MW) would begin in the next financial year.

He said the construction of the 450 MW Shongtong Karchham Hydroelectric Project and the 130 MW Kashang Hydroelectric Project is going on smoothly. The Director congratulated HPPCL employees on Raising Day and urged them to work with dedication to complete the projects within the timeframe.

