Himachal Pradesh University forms committee for timely declaration of results

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 9

Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Sat Prakash Bansal had a detailed discussion with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar regarding various matters of the varsity. The Governor is also the Chancellor of the university.

After discussion with the officials, decisions have been taken to strengthen the functioning of the university. The VC has constituted a five-member committee so that the results

of the university can be declared on time.

After deliberating on all aspects, the committee will submit its report to the Vice-Chancellor for improving the examination system. Bansal said that to make the Nikshay Bharat scheme a success, the university will start an awareness campaign.

“All teachers will be motivated to adopt TB patients. For this, a nodal officer will be appointed at the level of universities and colleges, who will complete his work through the district tuberculosis officer,” he added.

All the registered students will be motivated to grow a medicinal plant. All the principals will be motivated for NAAC accreditation.

Taking note of recently raised controversy on the subject of environmental science, the VC has instructed all principals to ensure arrangement of qualified teachers for the students in this context and if necessary, a week to provide orientation to them.

