Ignoring Mandi’s interests will cost Congress dear: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Mandi, April 16

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress would face the consequences of ignoring Mandi district with regard to development. “The Congress government have stopped development projects started by the previous BJP government in the district. In such a situation, how will Congressmen go to people and ask for votes? he questioned.

Thakur said that the people of Mandi district would punish Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for acting with a spirit of vengeance. He added, “The state government led by Sukhvinder Sukhu is making efforts to shut down the university given to Mandi by the BJP government. The work on the Shivdham project has been completely stopped. Even after getting all clearances for the proposed airport at Balh, the work has not been taken forward. The work on the building of a Mandi college has also been stalled. Due to all this, the people of Mandi are angry with the Congress government and this anger will be seen in the form of voting, the consequences of which will have to be borne by the Congress.”

Thakur was here to attend a Shrimad Bhagwad katha organised at the Hridayavasi Temple. He said, “The vision of the country is visible in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ issued by the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned about one nation, one election in the manifesto. When elections are held once in the entire country, it will save the country’s expenditure worth lakhs of crores of rupees. It will also provide relief from the hassles of repeat elections. The elected governments in the country will focus only on development for five years. But the Congress will never l;ike this vision of the BJP.”

He congratulated the Prime Minister and the Central party leadership on the release of the ‘Sankalp Patra’. Thakur said that according to the BJP’s manifesto, a target had been set to provide free ration to 80 crore people for the next five years under the Garib Kalyan Yojana, 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and free treatment to all senior citizens above 70 years of age under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

