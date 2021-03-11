Education Notes

IGNOU entrance exam tomorrow

IGNOU entrance exam tomorrow

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct an entrance exam for admission to Post-Basic BSc Nursing and BEd programme on May 8 between 10 am to 12.30 pm across the country. The exam will be conducted at IGNOU Study/Exam Centres in Shimla (1101), Mandi (1102) and Dharamsala (1105). The university has already issued admit cards to the eligible candidates and has also uploaded the same on the IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in. The candidates can also take a print of the admit card from the website. For any query/more information, IGNOU Study Centre Sanjauli (Shimla), Mandi, Dharamsala or IGNOU Regional Centre in Shimla can be contacted at 0177-2624612.

Extend date for Bed exam: ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded that the deadline for filling up the form for entrance exam for BEd should be extended by at least two weeks. Explaining the reason behind the demand, the ABVP said many students had not been able to fill the form because of technical reasons. The ABVP also said those students who got their result late, should be given a chance to reappear in the exam.

Governor apprised of needs of NCC

NCC commanders apprised Governor Rajendra Arlekar of the issues pertaining to the functioning of NCC in Himachal Pradesh during a meeting on Friday. The main issues brought to the notice of the Governor included the requirement of an NCC training academy in Mandi, acute shortage of clerical staff at all NCC battalions, provision of jetty at Bilaspur for naval training, timely board for selection of Associate NCC Officers at all educational institutions and creation of an additional group headquarters. The NCC commanders of the respective NCC groups also showed a progress report on NCC activities. The Governor also agreed to felicitate all cadets who participated in the Republic Day Camp (RDC).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Bagga case: HC tells Haryana, Delhi to file written statement on factual position

2
Delhi

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

3
Punjab

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Punjab govt habeas corpus plea shortly

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

6
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

7
World

Pakistani man shoots dead 21-year-old sister for pursuing dancing and modelling as career

8
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

9
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

10
J & K

Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

Top News

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police produce BJP leader at Magistrate's residence at midnight

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Punjab govt habeas corpus plea shortly

5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out at building in Indore

7 killed as fire breaks out at Indore building

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

CM Jai Ram calls on ailing former minister Sukh ram at Mandi hospital, provides govt chopper to airlift him to Delhi

Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Swindler lands in Chandigarh Cyber Cell net

Lt Gen Vijay Nair is new Chief of Staff, Western Command

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Punjab govt habeas corpus plea shortly

Centre-Delhi Govt row referred to 5-judge Bench

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Woman smuggler held with heroin

Man booked for killing father-in-law

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district