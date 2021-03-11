IGNOU entrance exam tomorrow

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct an entrance exam for admission to Post-Basic BSc Nursing and BEd programme on May 8 between 10 am to 12.30 pm across the country. The exam will be conducted at IGNOU Study/Exam Centres in Shimla (1101), Mandi (1102) and Dharamsala (1105). The university has already issued admit cards to the eligible candidates and has also uploaded the same on the IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in. The candidates can also take a print of the admit card from the website. For any query/more information, IGNOU Study Centre Sanjauli (Shimla), Mandi, Dharamsala or IGNOU Regional Centre in Shimla can be contacted at 0177-2624612.

Extend date for Bed exam: ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded that the deadline for filling up the form for entrance exam for BEd should be extended by at least two weeks. Explaining the reason behind the demand, the ABVP said many students had not been able to fill the form because of technical reasons. The ABVP also said those students who got their result late, should be given a chance to reappear in the exam.

Governor apprised of needs of NCC

NCC commanders apprised Governor Rajendra Arlekar of the issues pertaining to the functioning of NCC in Himachal Pradesh during a meeting on Friday. The main issues brought to the notice of the Governor included the requirement of an NCC training academy in Mandi, acute shortage of clerical staff at all NCC battalions, provision of jetty at Bilaspur for naval training, timely board for selection of Associate NCC Officers at all educational institutions and creation of an additional group headquarters. The NCC commanders of the respective NCC groups also showed a progress report on NCC activities. The Governor also agreed to felicitate all cadets who participated in the Republic Day Camp (RDC).