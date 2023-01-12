IIT-Mandi Assistant Professor bags young scientist award

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 11

The National Academy of Sciences (NASI), India, has awarded the NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award 2022 to Dr Garima Agrawal, a faculty member at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi.

Garima is an Assistant Professor at the School of Chemical Sciences in the IIT-Mandi. She received the annual scientific award in the ‘Chemical Sciences’ category. She was awarded a medal, citation and Rs 25,000.

The award has been instituted to recognise promise, creativity and excellence among young scientists, who are Indian or Overseas citizens of India and are aged below 35 years. It recognises the contributions of young scientists in any branch of science and technology on the basis of work that is carried out in India.

Garima said, “This award is a great recognition of our work in chemical sciences. This is a wide-open area with a plethora of opportunities and we will continue to take small steps in the future as well.”

She thanked all her mentors, collaborators, colleagues, lab members at IIT-Mandi and all the funding agencies which supported her research.