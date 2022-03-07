IIT Mandi celebrates 13th foundation day

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 6

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, celebrated its 13th foundation day today.

Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog, and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University was the chief guest for the day.

Addressing students, Dr Saraswat, said: “An interdisciplinary approach to learning is essential to scale new frontiers of technology. Interdisciplinary science and social engineering can solve the world’s complex problems. The world needs highly creative engineering graduates, and they are in this hall today.”

Professor Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT-Mandi, said: “We aim to make IIT Mandi a research institute. Given my background in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), I plan to develop a state-of-the-art laboratory on cognitive robotics and human-computer interaction to find smart solutions in health care, education, agriculture and defence.” — .