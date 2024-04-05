 INDIA VOTES 2024: Mollifying disgruntled leaders in Mandi a tough task for BJP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Mollifying disgruntled leaders in Mandi a tough task for BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Mollifying disgruntled leaders in Mandi a tough task for BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Mollifying disgruntled leaders in Mandi a tough task for BJP


Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 4

Mollifying disgruntled BJP leaders in election campaign in favour of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut is a daunting task for the BJP leadership in Mandi parliamentary constituency. Kangana has already started her election campaign in Mandi district for the last few days.

After the nomination of Kangana as a BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, several ticket aspirants from the BJP were disappointed over denial of ticket to them. Former MP and veteran BJP leader Maheshwar Singh from Kullu is fuming over the decision of the BJP high command. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur recently held a closed door meeting with him in Kullu which proved futile. Maheshwar Singh refused to clear his stand whether he would campaign in favour of BJP candidate in Kullu district or not. He skipped the party meet in Mandi a few days ago.

Annoyed over denial of ticket, another aspirant and state BJP spokesperson Ajay Rana is also keeping himself away from the party programmes. He skipped the first party meet in Mandi a few days ago, while today again he stayed away from the programme of Kangana at Sundernagar Assembly constituency in Mandi, indicating his resentment against the party leadership.

Several BJP leaders, who were ignored during the last Assembly election in 2022 in allotment of BJP tickets, are also maintaining distance from the programmes of BJP candidate Kangana.

A former BJP MLA from Darang Jawahar Thakur skipped the party programme of Kangana in Darang two days ago. Earlier also, he did not attend the party meet in Mandi.

Similarly, a few other BJP leaders like former Anni MLA Kishori Lal, Hiteshwar Singh, son of BJP leader Maheshwar Singh, former Sarkaghat MLA Col Inder Singh (retired), former Kinnaur MLA Tejwant Singh Negi, Abhishek Thakur, son of veteran BJP leader Roop Singh Thakur, former spokesman of state BJP Parveen Sharma and former BJP state General Secretary Ram Singh, were upset by the party leadership over the high command decision to allot ticket to Kangana. They are looking for an opportunity in this election to “teach the BJP leadership a lesson”.

According to sources, these all disgruntled leaders are mulling sitting together to chalk out a strategy to defeat the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Apart from the disgruntled BJP leaders, a number of party workers are also surprised by the decision of BJP high command though no one is willing to speak about it openly.

Former Cabinet minister and BJP leader Ram Lal Markanda has already announced his decision to contest the Assembly byelection from Lahaul and Spiti as an independent candidate or on the ticket of another party after nomination of disqualified Congress rebel MLA Ravi Thakur by the BJP.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

3
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

4
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

5
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

6
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

7
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

8
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

9
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

10
Haryana

BJP slams Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, NCW writes to Election Commission

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

1st indigenously developed cancer cell therapy unveiled

1st indigenously developed cancer cell therapy unveiled at IIT Bombay

Army mulls creating ‘adversarial’ force for competitive war games

Army mulls creating ‘adversarial’ force for competitive war games

Proposal discussed at Army Commanders’ Conference


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Administration

PGI staff call off strike

Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula police, CRPF teams take out flag march in Kalka, Pinjore

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured