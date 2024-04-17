INDIA VOTES 2024: Shimla ballot papers to be sent to printer after May 17

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 16

A meeting regarding the printing of ballot paper and postal ballot papers for the Lok Sabha elections was held here today. It was held under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Ajit Bhardwaj.

For the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, it was decided to get the ballot papers and the postal ballot papers printed from the Printing and Stationery Department of Himachal Pradesh in the state capital.

Bhardwaj said the list of all candidates of the Shimla Parliamentary constituency (reserved) would be finalised by 3 pm on May 17, 2024, after which the work of printing ballot paper and postal belt paper would be started. “The process of updating the software will be completed in advance so that there is no problem in printing the ballot and postal ballot papers,” he added.

He said a facilitation centre would be established for service voters, officers and employees associated with essential services to cast their votes on any three days that would be fixed before May 29. He said the ballot and postal ballot papers for voters above 85 years and disabled voters would be printed here only, hence the printing process would be ensured within the stipulated time period.

He said all officers and employees involved in the election process should get their own identity cards made so they did not face any inconvenience during the elections. Printing Press Controller Rajeev Prabha, Tehsildar Election Rajendra Sharma, nodal officers and assistant returning officers were also present at the meeting.

