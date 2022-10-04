Traffic diverted, schoolchildren from villages in periphery of Sanawar hassled

Solan, October 3
Children commuting to Kasauli from villages in the periphery of Sanawar had to skip school today as traffic was made one-directional on the Dharampur-Sukhi Johri-Garkhal route in view of the Founder’s day celebrations at the Lawrence School, Sanawar.
Buses running on the Dharampur-Sukhi-Johri-Kasauli route could not ply and instead adopted the Dharampur-Garkhal-Kasauli route. Schoolchildren, who waited for buses at Sanawar from Shiller, Pathia and Dhalli villages, had to go back after waiting for over half an hour. Traffic diversion will remain enforced till October 4.
