Lure of big returns makes ex-serviceman lose Rs 1.5 crore

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 7

An ex-serviceman from the Pacchad area of Rajgarh subdivision in Sirmaur district has lost Rs 1.5 crore in a cryptocurrency scheme in the lure of doubling money.

Vidya Prakash had invested Rs 1.5 crore in the cryptocurrency scheme on the advice of agent Hemraj, who had promised to double his money within two years. He, however, lost his principal amount, too. He lodged a complaint with the Pacchad police yesterday. “The police forwarded the complaint to the special investigation team (SIT) probing into the cryptocurrency fraud,” said Som Dutt, Additional SP, Sirmaur.

The SIT had arrested Hemraj and 17 others across the state for cryptocurrency frauds. Besides, residents of Dadahu, Paonta Sahib, Nahan, Shillai and Sataun in the district have also lost Rs 60 lakh in the cryptocurrency scam after being lured by agents.

#Sirmaur #Solan