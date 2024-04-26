Man dies in Chamba accident

Our Correspondent

Chamba: A driver of a pick-up truck was killed when his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Madhuwad in Churah subdivision of Chamba district late Wednesday. The police said the mishap occurred on the Chamba-Tissa highway. The deceased was identified as Kishan, son of Thakur Das, and a resident of Shikari village. The body was handed over to the family after conducting autopsy at Tissa hospital.

