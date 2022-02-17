Solan's Manav Bharti University 'sold' degrees to people wanting jobs abroad: SIT

Some students applying for jobs in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Kuwait allegedly bought fake degrees from the MBU, investigation by the SIT of the CID has pointed out

Solan's Manav Bharti University 'sold' degrees to people wanting jobs abroad: SIT

The Manav Bharti University (MBU), Solan, fake degree racket is not just confined to India, it is spread to foreign countries, too.

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, February 16

The Manav Bharti University (MBU), Solan, fake degree racket is not just confined to India, it is spread to foreign countries, too. It has come to light that agents allegedly kept track of people keen on going abroad and wanting degrees to show the required qualifications.

Some students applying for jobs in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Kuwait allegedly bought fake degrees from the MBU, investigation by the SIT of the CID has pointed out.

Interestingly, the university even sold degrees of courses it did not offer. The maximum number of degrees and diplomas sold to aspirants going abroad were of the engineering stream. A large number of people wanted to get jobs of electrician, plumber, carpenter etc in these countries.

The Himachal Police have written to other states requesting them to share the details of fake degrees identified by them. Bogus degrees were sold in 13 states, including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka etc, for Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, depending on the duration of the course and the significance of the degree.

The conduits reportedly shared the names of the buyers with the university officials and the former Register of the university maintained a separate diary with the entries of cash transactions of fake degrees. The agents used to deposit the daily collections with the university officials.

Meanwhile, a complainant from Karnataka informed that about 250 fake marksheets of various disciplines were sold by an agent in the state who acted as mediator after getting a fake degree for himself. During the course of investigation, the SIT arrested 12 of about 20 main agents.

250 fake marksheets sold in Karnataka

  • Aspirants wanted jobs of electrician, plumber in Kuwait, Singapore, Saudi Arabia
  • MBU allegedly even sold degrees of courses which it did not offer
  • A complaint stated 250 fake marksheets of various disciplines sold in Karnataka

