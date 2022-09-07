Meeting held to review LSD in Kangra district

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 6

The district Animal Husbandry Department held a meeting at Nurpur Subdivisonal Veterinary Hospital here today to review the present situation and deliberate on preventive measures to combat lumpy skin disease (LSD). The meeting was attended by officials of the department and pharmacists.

Joint Director of the department Dr Ravi Prakash, who presided over the meeting, directed the staff to expedite the pace of vaccination drive in their area. He also directed the staff to ensure immediate treatment of the disease once it had been detected in their area. Prakash has asked the veterinarian not to leave their station unattended without prior approval of the department.

The officials were also instructed to assist farmers to provide compensation if they had lost their cattle to the disease.

As many as 18,625 cattle have been affected by the by the disease.

