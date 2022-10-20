Migrant worker killed

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 19

A 53-year-old migrant worker, Bhukan, was found murdered at his rented accommodation at Barotiwala this afternoon.

Baddi Additional SP Narinder Kumar said a migrant hailing from Rampur in UP, who was working at the Stove Kraft industrial unit, died after receiving fatal head injuries.

As per the preliminary probe, the police have detained some migrants who allegedly had drinks with the victim and later committed the crime. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC. The investigation is underway and it is yet to be ascertained what led to the murder.

The police was informed about the murder by authorities of the hospital where the deceased was taken after he was grievously injured.