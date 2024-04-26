Nachan BJP MLA Vinod Kumar targets Vikramaditya Singh

Mandi, April 25
Vinod Kumar, BJP MLA from Nachan in Mandi district, today asked Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh, what his family had done for the development of the parliamentary constituency.
Targeting Vikramaditya, the MLA said: “When JP Nadda became the Union Health Minister, he brought medical colleges, including AIIMS to Himachal. Similarly, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur did well to develop sports infrastructure in Himachal. So, Vikramaditya should tell the public what his father did for the Mandi parliamentary constituency when he was a Union Minister.”
Vinod said, “The state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave a step-motherly treatment to Mandi district. As a result, all development works have been stalled there. The jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University opened during the previous BJP regime has been reduced drastically. The university was opened to enable the students of the region to avail of higher education near their homes. But Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh did not speak even one word in favour of Mandi people on this issue.”
