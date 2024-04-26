Nachan BJP MLA Vinod Kumar targets Vikramaditya Singh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 25

Vinod Kumar, BJP MLA from Nachan in Mandi district, today asked Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh, what his family had done for the development of the parliamentary constituency.

Targeting Vikramaditya, the MLA said: “When JP Nadda became the Union Health Minister, he brought medical colleges, including AIIMS to Himachal. Similarly, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur did well to develop sports infrastructure in Himachal. So, Vikramaditya should tell the public what his father did for the Mandi parliamentary constituency when he was a Union Minister.”

Vinod said, “The state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave a step-motherly treatment to Mandi district. As a result, all development works have been stalled there. The jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University opened during the previous BJP regime has been reduced drastically. The university was opened to enable the students of the region to avail of higher education near their homes. But Mandi MP Pratibha Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh did not speak even one word in favour of Mandi people on this issue.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #JP Nadda #Mandi