Nahan councillors unhappy with EO’s lax approach, delays in work

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April, 27

The BJP councillors of the country’s second oldest Municipal Council (MC) of Nahan have expressed dissatisfaction with the working of the Executive Officer (EO), alleging a lax attitude towards crucial development initiatives that were stalling progress in the Nahan city.

In a joint statement, Nahan MC president Shyama Pundir and councillor Vikram Verma said for a long time, many proposals which were passed in the monthly meeting of the MC regarding development work were not being taken forward and the EO was not serious about the development work. They said work has not started on 80 per cent of development works which were passed by the MC House. They alleged that many works that could not be started had been initiated by bypassing the rules.

The BJP councillors said actions of the EO regarding any matter related to the MC were not satisfactory. They said an issue relating to some men visiting the MC women’s centre at night had come to light and action was demanded, but the EO ignored the demand.

