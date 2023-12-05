Nauni university scientist feted at Meghalaya meet

Tribune News Service

Solan,December 4

Dr Manisha Kaushal, senior scientist, Department of Food Science and Technology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, bagged the best oral presentation award at an international conference held at Meghalaya recently.

The conference was held on the topic ‘Agriculture in Hilly and Mountain Landscape: An Interdisciplinary Perspective’ at the College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences, Umaim, Meghalaya.

Dr Manisha covered the topic, ‘Development of therapeutic potential confectionary products supplemented with ginger, honey and plum’, which was authored by her and Dr Devina Vaidya. There were a total of 150 oral presentations and 88 poster presentations under different sessions during the conference.

The university Vice-Chancellor and scientists congratulated Dr Manisha on her achievement.

