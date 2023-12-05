Nauni university scientist feted at Meghalaya meet

Solan,December 4
Dr Manisha Kaushal, senior scientist, Department of Food Science and Technology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, bagged the best oral presentation award at an international conference held at Meghalaya recently.
The conference was held on the topic ‘Agriculture in Hilly and Mountain Landscape: An Interdisciplinary Perspective’ at the College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences, Umaim, Meghalaya.
Dr Manisha covered the topic, ‘Development of therapeutic potential confectionary products supplemented with ginger, honey and plum’, which was authored by her and Dr Devina Vaidya. There were a total of 150 oral presentations and 88 poster presentations under different sessions during the conference.
The university Vice-Chancellor and scientists congratulated Dr Manisha on her achievement.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today
Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians
The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...
Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second
With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...