NHM team inspects Dalhousie hospital

Dalhousie, March 23
A three-member annual assessment team of Kayakalp scheme under the National Health Mission (NHM) of the Govt of India inspected Dalhousie civil hospital today.
Joint Director Health Services (retd) Dr BM Gupta, Dr Ajay Sharma and Dr Resham Singh were the members of the team.
The team conducted an in-depth examination of the facilities provided to patients from OPD registration to examination of patients, testing, drug distribution, injection, labor rooms, hospital support service and cleanliness according to the set standards.
Importantly, the ranking of the hospital would be decided on the basis of the marks obtained in the inspection. Kayakalp awards are given to hospitals every year for the arrangements made in the health sector.
Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Bipin Thakur, who is in-charge of Dalhousie civil hospital, said, “On the basis of team strength, efforts are being made to keep all arrangements as per the prescribed norms.”
