Himachal: Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 3

The Eco Tourism Society of the Forest Department has started imposing fee of Rs 200 per person on those going for trekking to Triund. The Forest Department officials have erected a checkpost at Gallu on Triund trek to collect fee from those going for trekking to Triund.

At a meeting held on November 23, the Eco Tourism Society of Dharamsala had decided to cap the number of tourists going to Triund trek per day to 400. A fee of Rs 200 per person was proposed to be levied on those going on trek. Besides, the society has decided that not more than 40 tourists would be allowed to stay overnight at the summit at Triund. For this purpose, only 20 tents would be allowed to be pitched at Triund Summit and each tourist would have to pay Rs 1,000 plus GST for stay.

The rules proposed by the Eco Tourism Society have been opposed by those involved in adventure tourism in the region. Rashpal, who is engaged in trekking and camping business in the region, said that the rules would hit adventure tourism.

DFO Dharamsala, Dinesh Kumar who is member of the Eco Tourism Society, said that the rules have been framed on the order issued by the Himachal High Court to regulate tourism on Triund summit. The money generated from fee would be used to improve the trek and provide better facilities for tourists.

Asked if the Forest Department intends to regulate other treks in the region also, he said a proposal for regulating other treks has been sent to the government and it would take a decision.

President of hotel and restaurant association of Dharamsala Ashwani Bamba said the suggested tariff appears to be on the higher side as trekkers largely consist of students of school, colleges, professional institutes and adventure sports trainees. The tourists in the said categories generally face financial constraints. “Understanding the need for revenue generation and maintenance of the trekking trails, we propose a reduced fee of Rs 50 per person for the entry permit,” he said.

Bamba further said that the tent pitching fee of Rs 1,000, without the provision of essential amenities such as tent equipment, bedding, water, and toilet facilities, seems unreasonable. “We have requested the Forest Department to re-evaluate the tent pitching charges. We suggest with the present available facilities at Triund, tent pitching fee should not be fixed more than Rs 200 per tent on twin sharing basis,” he said. “By addressing these concerns, we can enhance the overall appeal of Triund peak as a trekking destination,” Bamba said.

#Dharamsala