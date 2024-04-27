Opposition accused of bid to destabilise Congress govt in state

Shimla, April 26
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today alleged that the BJP had tried to destabilise the democratically-elected Congress government to grab power through money power but could not succeed.
Sukhu launched the election campaign in the Shimla (reserved) parliamentary constituency from the remote Dodra-Kawar area in the district. He said that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to bring about the fall of the Congress government.
He said, “Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had arrogantly said that even God could not save the Congress government but with the blessings of Gods and Goddesses, we even managed to pass the Budget.” He added that several schemes related to the welfare of common people were announced in the Budget.
Sukhu said the government had started the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi, under which women above 18 years of age were being given a pension of Rs 1,500 per month. “BJP leaders approached the Election Commission to stop the monthly grant of Rs 1,500 to women. However, the Election Commission allowed women to fill forms for the Rs 1,500 grant.”
