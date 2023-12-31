Over 100 cops deputed to man traffic, check hooliganism in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 30

The Solan police has deputed more than 100 personnel to man traffic and curb hooliganism in view of the influx of tourist into the hills to celebrate the new year.

Special focus has been laid on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH), which is the gateway to Himachal, leading to the tourist destinations like Kasauli, Chail and Shimla.

Giving information about the police’s preparedness to deal with the tourist rush, Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh, said, “Three reserves have been requisitioned and they have been deputed at Chail, Kasauli as well as the NH to ensure smooth movement of the traffic. Apart from night patrolling at these places, the highway patrol has been doubled on significant beats.”

The influx of vehicles is gradually increasing on the highway with more than 15,000 vehicles having crossed the Parwanoo inter-state barrier by 4 pm today. The vehicular traffic is slated to increase tomorrow.

“Special instructions have been given to hoteliers to not play blaring music after 10 pm,” said the DSP, Parwanoo.

He said a meeting had been convened with the hoteliers in the Kasauli area to ensure that they abided by the norms. “Police patrolling is being undertaken round the clock in vulnerable areas like Kasauli and the highway,” he said. Instances of tourists creating ruckus on roads in an inebriated state often come to fore in the Kasauli area.

