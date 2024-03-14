Paramilitary forces take out flag march in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 13

A flag march was carried out by a contingent of paramilitary forces in town on Wednesday under the leadership of SDM Gursimar Singh and DSP Vishal Verma.

“In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the administration and police are completing all preparations for conducting a peaceful, free and fair election process,” the SDM said.

He added that it was the responsibility of the administration to make all election and security related arrangements keeping in view the polls.

He said as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, police patrolling would be intensified and the number of security teams would also be increased before the elections. The SDM said any kind of laxity with people’s security and law and order would not be tolerated, for which necessary arrangements were being made.

