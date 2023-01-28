People troubled by inflation, unemployment: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 27

Congress state president MP Pratibha Singh launched the “Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra” in the state from Jogindernagar in the district yesterday. AICC member and former MP Raghuveer Singh Meena participated in the yatra.

Pratibha said, “People are troubled by rising inflation and unemployment in the country. The nation’s economy is deteriorating.”

She called upon party workers to become united and take the message of brotherhood of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to every house. She alleged that the people of the country were troubled by the anti-people policies of the Central government.

Pratibha said that the Congress government in the state would fulfil all promises made to people in a phased manner.

Raghuveer Meena and Sanjay Dutt, co-incharge of Congress for the state, also spoke on the occasion.

Dharamsala: The Congress started the “Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra” here yesterday. Sanjay Dutt, AICC secretary and Congress co-incharge for Himachal, launched the campaign.

Dutt said that as part of the campaign, Congress workers would travel to every village of Dharamsala and apprise people of the adverse policies of the Central government.

He said that it was an election campaign and the Congress would expose the misdeeds of the BJP government at the centre. “The Congress will tell people how the assets of the country are being sold. Taxes on people are the highest ever and even essential commodities like food grains have been brought under taxation,” he alleged.

Dutt said that the Congress would directly contact people for the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Sudhir Sharma, AICC secretary and Dharamsala MLA, said that Congress workers would visit every village of the Assembly constituency with a message from the party leadership.

District Congress president Ajay Mahajan and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania were present on the occasion.