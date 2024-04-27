Poll preparedness in Una reviewed

Our Correspondent

Una, April 26

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena yesterday chaired a meeting with district-level officers to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections and the byelections to the two Assembly seats in Una.

The Chief Secretary stressed ensuring greater participation of people in the electoral process and increasing the voting percentage as compared to the previous elections. He said that voter awareness under SVEEP activities needed to be stepped up and new voters should be motivated to exercise their right to franchise.

He directed police and Vigilance teams deputed at the barriers to remain alert in identifying anti-social elements and check vehicles to ensure that illicit liquor and currency notes were not smuggled into or out of the district to be used to lure voters. He also called for greater inter-state coordination with counterparts in the neighbouring states.

Saxena directed the District Election Department to ensure adequate security at all polling stations, check all EVMs and VVPAT machines for any malfunction and train polling staff to avoid any hiccups during the election process. He reviewed the implementation of the rehearsal schedule of the polling staff.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Una