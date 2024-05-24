Protected cultivation centre to be established at HPAU

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 23

Under an Indo-Israel project, a centre of excellence on protected cultivation will be established at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur. This was decided in a meeting between Vice Chancellor DK Vatsa and the Agriculture Attaché at the Embassy of Israel, New Delhi, Uri Rubinstein.

The Vice-Chancellor said a team lead by Rubinstein visited the varsity and were highly impressed to see the high-tech polyhouses, hydroponics unit and vegetable grafting unit of the university. During the visit, the Vice-Chancellor, Director of Research SK Upadhyay and Parveen Sharma, a professor, provided an overview of the university’s advancements in protected cultivation of vegetable crops and vegetable grafting. Rubinstein said as proposed by the Vice-Chancellor, a centre of excellence on protected cultivation would be established here.

