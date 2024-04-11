Registeration till May 4

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 10

Kangra District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that youth who have completed 18 years by April 1, 2024, could apply to get their names registered in the voter list till May 4 through the online voter helpline app or they could also fill the Form 6.

The Election Commission of India has provided the facility of sending the identity card to the voters through the Speed Post. Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the general public was being made aware through the booth-level officers to ensure that no eligible citizen was deprived of voting. Besides, the concerned managers in colleges and technical educational institutions were asked to provide the names of eligible voters. Instructions have been given to the officials concerned to take effective steps to get the eligible voters registered.

The DC requested people to create awareness about voting and involve others in the voting process. Bairwa added that various activities were also being organised under the SVEEP campaign to make the voters aware. The DC said programmes were also being organised at the booth-level to increase the voting percentage in the district. Under the SVEEP campaign, the Assistant Election Officers were also asked to personally visit the polling booths where less than 60 per cent of voting took place last time. Instructions have been given to create awareness so that everyone’s participation so that every citizen’s participation can be ensured.

