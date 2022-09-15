Registration a must for trekking in Kullu district

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 14

No trekking activity will be allowed in Kullu district without registration on the Trekking Management System (TMS) portal (https://trekking.hp.gov.in/). The Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Information Technology Department, has developed the TMS and its associated mobile phone application.

Kullu District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma said today that no adventure tour operator would be allowed to provide trekking services without registering himself on the TMS portal. She added that individual or group trekkers going on their own were also advised to register themselves on the portal.

The TMS provides an online mechanism to trekkers to inform the authorities concerned in advance about their trekking plans. Besides monitoring trekking activities, the system is also designed to ensure both safety and security of trekkers. By utilising a prompt information service, it becomes a lot easier to track not only group trekking activities, but also the activities of individual trekkers.

Officials of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department say that the portal started functioning on July 15. “It has been linked with the website of the Tourism Department. The general public and tourists undertaking trekking should register themselves on the portal.

All service providers engaged in trekking activities in the district must also register themselves on the portal,” they add.

Registration on the TMS will ensure the safety of tourists interested in adventure activities. In case of a disaster, the rescue team will be able to reach them immediately. The portal also outlines safety tips and do’s and don’ts for trekkers.

In 2017, the Kullu district administration had launched a state-of-the-art geo tracking application but it could not fructify. Without an adequate SOS system, trekking in high mountainous areas is a risky affair, especially during unfavourable weather conditions and without the help of trained guides.

A large number of revellers embark on various trekking routes in the district. Most of them do not take permission from the Forest Department or bother to inform the police before venturing on expeditions. Many travel agents also organise trekking activities in the district.

Sometimes, tourists and even avid mountaineers are stranded at distant locations while undertaking adventurous activities or due to any other disaster.

Many tourists, including foreigners, have mysteriously disappeared in many trek routes and many have also lost their lives during trekking expeditions.