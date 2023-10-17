Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Kullu, October 16
The tourists visiting the Rohtang Pass had a gala time enjoying the fresh snowfall in the area today.
The tourists were stopped at Gulaba at 8am due to the inclement weather, but were allowed to travel to Rohtang as soon as the weather became a bit mild.
Rohtang Pass, the famous 13,058 feet-high tourist spot, received six inches of fresh snowfall. Rohit, a tourist from Delhi, said the scenes at the tourist spot were astonishing. He said the tourists were thrilled to witness snowfall.
The mercury in the valley suddenly dipped due to the fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and intermittent rains in the lower reaches.
