 Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial

The trial was conducted between Kalka and Shimla. LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 20

The Northern Railway today successfully conducted the trial of the self-propelled Diesel Hydraulic Multiple Unit (DHMU) train on the heritage Kalka-Shimla track. Earlier, three trials had failed due to technical snags. Once introduced, the new train is expected to reduce the travel time between Kalka and Shimla.

No separate engine

  • The self-propelled train does not have a separate engine
  • The engines of the train are inside the coaches
  • The train’s weight is sustained by a hydraulic fluid

Senior officials of the Ambala division of the Northern Railway said in wake of ongoing tourist season, they were making efforts to run the train as soon as possible, but there were still a few phases of trials pending. The train started from the Kalka station at 8.05 am and reached the Shimla station at 1.05 pm. Talking to The Tribune, Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala division, said, “The trials for the Kalka-Shimla track have been successful now. In the next phase, the Research Design and Standards Organisation will conduct oscillation trials to check the full-load capacity. So weight of 61 passengers (capacity of the three coaches of the train) would be used to conduct the trial to see if the engine can run without any glitches. If it is successful, then we can start the train for passengers.”

While meandering through the serpentine hill track, the train usually takes more than six hours to travel 96 km from Kalka to Shimla. After the introduction of the new technology, the travel time is likely to come down to around four hours.

Later, the speed of the train would be increased gradually. The trial from Kalka to Dharampur was conducted on December 18, the trial from Dharampur to Solan was conducted on December 19 and the final complete trial between Kalka to Shimla was conducted on December 20.

A team of engineers from Bengaluru, who were aboard the train during the trials, are preparing a report on it. Besides air-conditioning and Wi-Fi, the three interconnected coaches of the train have comfortable seats like the Shatabdi Express.

Earlier, the self-propelled hydraulic train failed at trials as its engine couldn’t take the load on the track between Dharampur and Solan. In November, in another trial between these two stations, the train made a successful run. And now in a complete trial run from Kalka to Shimla, the train reached the Shimla station without developing any snag on the way.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Kalka #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

2
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

3
India

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

4
Punjab

At 20.6%, Punjab’s Class X dropout highest in North India

5
India

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

6
Trending

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran ‘can beat’ Rashmika Mandanna, say fans, ‘she not only bought players, but also stole hearts' at IPL auction

7
Punjab

In Parliament, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of 'Bandi Singhs'

8
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

9
Trending

‘They really like to hug’: Korean woman vlogger grabbed, touched inappropriately by man on streets of Pune

10
World

Pakistani couple in Italy jailed for killing 18-year-old daughter for rejecting arranged marriage

Don't Miss

View All
When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Top News

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Mimicry row: President Droupadi Murmu expresses dismay, PM Modi dials Jagdeep Dhankhar

Mimicry row: President Droupadi Murmu expresses dismay, PM Modi dials Jagdeep Dhankhar

PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Says ‘few incidents’ can’t derail India-US ties

Up Covid vigil, Health Minister directs states

Up Covid vigil, Health Minister directs states

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs Chief Secretary to form IIIT-D council

High Court asks Delhi Govt to share status of policy for end-of-life vehicles

Man beheads wife for delay in serving tea

Body of rape victim yet to be recovered

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet