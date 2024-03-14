Shillai gets Rs 110 crore development projects

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various projects worth about Rs 110 crore in the Shillai Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district. He inaugurated a flow irrigation scheme at Suinga Bagh built at a cost of Rs 59.67 lakh and a lift irrigation scheme at Kando Chiog in Kamrau tehsil built at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore.

Sukhu laid the foundation stones of the Salwala-Sataun road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 15.90 crore, Shillai Naya-Kandi-Sundaradi road (Rs 7 crore), Drabil Nainidhar-Halan road (Rs 17.64 crore) and for the upgrade of the road from Kafota-Koti-Kando-Chiog to the Tons bridge to be built at a cost of Rs 30.68 crore.

He laid the stones of a veterinary hospital at Ronhat to be built for Rs 69.60 lakh,two additional rooms with verandah in Government Senior Secondary School, Tatiana, (Rs 15.02 lakh), primary health centre building at Timbi (Rs 1.38 crore), 100-bed health facility with modern amenities at the Civil Hospital, Shillai, (Rs 19.36 crore), Sharli-Manpur road (Rs 2.95 crore) and a lift irrigation scheme for Bagna Basti to be constructed at Guddi and Bandli gram panchayats at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a Rajiv Gandhi Adarsh Day Boarding School at Sataun to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore and a 33 KV electrical sub station at Kafota to be built for Rs 3.79 crore.

He announced the opening of divisional offices of the State Electricity Board in Shillai and at Sangrah in the Renuka Assembly constituency, office of the Executive Engineer of the Electricity Board in Shillai, Tehsil Welfare Officer’s office in Kamrau tehsil and an Industrial Training Institute at Jakhna.

He also announced the opening of a Block Education Office in Ronhat, primary health centres at Kota-Pab and Halan and health sub-centres at Thotan-Jakhal, Uttari and Naya Panjore, Government Middle School at Khubyar, Government High School at Gangtoli, Government Primary Schools at Talo Bas and Panwar in Kodga gram panchayat and a veterinary dispensary at Jakhando, besides the Block Development Officer’s Office at Dadahu and the upgrade of the Civil Hospital at Haripurdhar.

Sukhu said that specialist doctors would be posted in the Shillai hospital. He also announced that a bridge would be constructed on the Bambarar Khud and Rs 25 lakh each would be provided for 10 roads in Shillai and Rs 24 crore for the Manal-Kodga-Sakahonli road.

Govt committed to providing jobs to youth on merit: Sukhu

The Chief Minister said that his government was committed to providing employment to the youth on merit, ensuring transparency.

To provide them better self-employment opportunities, the government had launched a Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme and a Rs 500-crore Him Ganga Yojana

Sukhu took a dig at the Opposition and the rebel MLAs and said that they were trying to create chaos. He warned them that people would teach them a lesson for insulting public opinion and trying to create instability

He urged people to teach a lesson to these opportunists, who had betrayed them for money and political motives.

Sukhu said that the Opposition would never succeed in its efforts to “destabilise the government that has the backing of people”.

Model health institutions being established in every Assembly constituency will cater to the medical needs of people even in villages, said the Chief Minister

