Shimla: BJP leader Devinder Singh Rana slams LoP Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 19

A leader, who uses cheap language at public platforms and was involved in banging the bonnet of the Governor’s car outside the Assembly, thinks he can give advice to the Chief Minister, said BJP state election co-incharge Devinder Singh Rana here today. He was reacting to the statement of Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri that “Jai Ram Thakur should talk sensibly”.

Rana said the Chief Minister had asked the Congress what had Virbhadra Singh done to eradicate unemployment and pay off debt.

