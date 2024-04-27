Sirmaur admn to enhance road safety

Nahan, April 26
Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta has announced a significant step towards improving road safety in the district. A draft budget of Rs 2.81 crore has been prepared to address the black spots identified on various roads across the district. The budget proposal is set to be forwarded to the Transport Department for approval.
At a district-level meeting of the Road Safety Committee in Nahan, Khimta focused on the importance of rectifying the black spots to minimise road accidents. He highlighted the collaborative effort involving the district administration, police and Public Works Department in identifying these hazardous areas.
Sirmaur district has witnessed an alarming rise in road accidents, resulting in loss of lives and property.
Given that a significant portion of Sirmaur district comprises hilly terrain and experiences an influx of tourists, the DC underscored the urgency of maintaining road infrastructure to cater to both locals and visitors.
Furthermore, Khimta directed the police, Public Works Department and municipal council to collaborate in enhancing traffic management in Nahan city. He urged concerted efforts to streamline traffic flow along the main roads, which are jointly managed by different authorities.
Additionally, he highlighted the importance of erecting traffic-related warning signs to ensure the safety of pedestrians.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips