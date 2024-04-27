Sirmaur admn to enhance road safety

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 26

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta has announced a significant step towards improving road safety in the district. A draft budget of Rs 2.81 crore has been prepared to address the black spots identified on various roads across the district. The budget proposal is set to be forwarded to the Transport Department for approval.

At a district-level meeting of the Road Safety Committee in Nahan, Khimta focused on the importance of rectifying the black spots to minimise road accidents. He highlighted the collaborative effort involving the district administration, police and Public Works Department in identifying these hazardous areas.

Sirmaur district has witnessed an alarming rise in road accidents, resulting in loss of lives and property.

Given that a significant portion of Sirmaur district comprises hilly terrain and experiences an influx of tourists, the DC underscored the urgency of maintaining road infrastructure to cater to both locals and visitors.

Furthermore, Khimta directed the police, Public Works Department and municipal council to collaborate in enhancing traffic management in Nahan city. He urged concerted efforts to streamline traffic flow along the main roads, which are jointly managed by different authorities.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of erecting traffic-related warning signs to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur