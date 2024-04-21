Sirmaur gears up for first round of poll rehearsals

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 20

In preparation for the upcoming polling on June 1 within the Shimla parliamentary constituency, the first rehearsal programme for presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers has been slated from April 24 to April 27 in Sirmaur district.

The training sessions, set to take place during the first rehearsal programmes, will equip officers deployed across 589 polling stations in Sirmaur district with the necessary skills for ensuring the smooth conduct of the polling process. Sirmaur District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said the rehearsal programme aligned with the guidelines laid out by the Election Commission of India to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the electoral process.

Under the jurisdiction of the Renukaji constituency, the initial rehearsal programme is scheduled for April 24 and April 25, at Government College, Sangrah. Presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers will undergo comprehensive training sessions.

Similarly, the first rehearsal programme for the Nahan Assembly constituency is set for April 25, at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Postgraduate College, Nahan, focusing on training presiding officers (PROs) and assistant presiding officers (APROs), while polling officers (POs) would receive training on April 26 at the same venue.

Continuing the rehearsal schedule, the first rehearsal programme for presiding officers and assistant presiding officers under the Pachhad Assembly constituency will be conducted on April 26 at Government Senior Secondary School, Sarahan. Polling officers will undergo training on April 27 at the same location.

In the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency, rehearsal programmes will be organised in two sessions on April 26 at Government College Paonta Sahib, with training provided to presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers, followed by additional training sessions on April 27 at the same venue.

For the Shillai Assembly constituency, the first rehearsal programme is scheduled for April 25 at Government College, Shillai, with training sessions for presiding officers and polling officers set for April 26 at the same location.

The rehearsal programmes across the five Assembly Constituencies within the district will be overseen by respective assistant registration officers, SDMs and other election officers to ensure comprehensive preparation and adherence to electoral protocols.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Shimla #Sirmaur