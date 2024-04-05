Soil health event in Reckong Peo

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 4

District Agriculture Officer Om Prakash said a one-day soil health programme was organised by the Agriculture Department at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Reckong Peo, yesterday.

During the event, detailed information about soil health was provided to students and teachers, he said, adding that soil’s importance and the role of nutrients were highlighted during the event.

