Speed breaker damaged within month

A speed breaker, which was constructed a month ago in Samkhetar area, is causing a lot of inconvenience to the commuters in Mandi town. The present condition of the speed breaker also indicates the substandard quality material used while installing it. The Public Works Department should install a quality speed breaker in the area at the earliest. — Rajesh, Mandi

Haphazard parking on NH

The national highway passing along the Baglamukhi Temple is prone to accidents due to haphazard parking in the area. The devotees visiting the temple park their vehicles alongside the road. Besides, no police personnel have been deployed in the area to manage the traffic. The government should ensure proper parking space near the temple and ensure that vehicles are parked in it. — Raj Kumar, Dehra

Start taxis from Krishnanagar ward of Shimla

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is operating taxi service from every ward of the city except Krishnagar ward. The HRTC should start taxi service from the ward to CTO and Indira Gandhi Medical College. The service will benefit the residents, especially women and elderly. — Amit and Rajan, Shimla

