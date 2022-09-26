Speed breaker damaged within month

A speed breaker, which was constructed a month ago in Samkhetar area, is causing a lot of inconvenience to the commuters in Mandi town. The present condition of the speed breaker also indicates the substandard quality material used while installing it. The Public Works Department should install a quality speed breaker in the area at the earliest. — Rajesh, Mandi
Haphazard parking on NH
The national highway passing along the Baglamukhi Temple is prone to accidents due to haphazard parking in the area. The devotees visiting the temple park their vehicles alongside the road. Besides, no police personnel have been deployed in the area to manage the traffic. The government should ensure proper parking space near the temple and ensure that vehicles are parked in it. — Raj Kumar, Dehra
Start taxis from Krishnanagar ward of Shimla
Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is operating taxi service from every ward of the city except Krishnagar ward. The HRTC should start taxi service from the ward to CTO and Indira Gandhi Medical College. The service will benefit the residents, especially women and elderly. — Amit and Rajan, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...