Student’s body found hanging in room

Hamirpur, April 16
The body of a student studying in a coaching centre at Jahu was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented room yesterday. The deceased was identified as Noorjahan, a native of Sahibganj district in Jharkhand.
It is learnt that the girl was taking coaching for the NEET examination for the past one year. She could not pass the test last year but was continuing with her coaching. The management of the institute informed her parents when she did not report for classes yesterday. Her father, who runs a tailoring shop, asked some relatives to visit her room, who found her body hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. No suicide note was found in the room.
A case has been registered at Bhoranj police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...