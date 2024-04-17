Student’s body found hanging in room

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 16

The body of a student studying in a coaching centre at Jahu was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented room yesterday. The deceased was identified as Noorjahan, a native of Sahibganj district in Jharkhand.

It is learnt that the girl was taking coaching for the NEET examination for the past one year. She could not pass the test last year but was continuing with her coaching. The management of the institute informed her parents when she did not report for classes yesterday. Her father, who runs a tailoring shop, asked some relatives to visit her room, who found her body hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. No suicide note was found in the room.

A case has been registered at Bhoranj police station.

