Sukhu updates Kharge on relief work

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi today and briefed him about devastation caused by heavy rain and floods.

He briefed Kharge about the relief and rescue operations being undertaken by the state government. He also told Kharge about the evacuation of tourists from Chandertal in the Spiti valley with ministers leading the rescue exercise.

Sukhu said that the state government was trying its best to restore normalcy. He added that he had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing immediate relief to the state.

Kharge lauded Sukhu’s efforts for personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations by visiting flood-hit areas. Sukhu informed Kharge about his meetings with BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss various issues pertaining to the state.

