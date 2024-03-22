Three persons die in road accident in Mandi

Mandi, March 22
Three persons died on the spot on Friday when a Bolero met with an accident near near Kataula village in the Mandi district.
The deceased have been identified as Bashir Ali, 23, a resident of Bairampur Tehsil in Ropar; Salim, 31, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony in Panchkula and Azam, a resident of Jagrehda Tehsil in Roorkee.
Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said the vehicle was being driven by Bashir Ali and Salim was the vehicle owner, who used to deal in the buying and selling of cheese. The deceased were on their way back home after selling cheese in Bajaura of the Kullu district when they met with the accident, he added.
“With the help of local people, the bodies were sent to Zonal Hospital Mandi for the postmortem examination. Investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of the incident. A case has been registered,” said Chander.
