Traffic movement restricted on Moorang bridge

Kinnaur, April 27
Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dr Amit Kumar Sharma on Saturday restricted all types of vehicular movement on Moorang Bridge daily from 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. The restrictions will remain in force until further order to facilitate repair work of the bridge.
The DC said these orders, passed under Sections 115 and 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act-1988, will come into effect with immediate effect. He said in case of exceptional circumstances, such as urgent medical situations, funeral processions, and other emergencies, during the restricted hours, the Moorang tehsildar will assess and coordinate with the police.
DC Sharma has appealed to the local people for cooperation.
