Wadali, Sartaj to perform at Holi fest

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 21

Famous singers Lakhvinder Wadali and Satinder Sartaj along with Himachali folk singers Thakur Dass Rathi and Seema Kaur will enthral audience during the four-day International Holi Utsav starting on March 23 at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, said Amarjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner, here today.

The Deputy Commissioner, while addressing mediapersons, said that besides star entertainers, local artistes would also get time to perform during cultural evenings at the festival.

He said that the festival committee had proposed to generate a revenue of Rs 2.25 crore during the festival by auctioning space to vendors and for amusement games. He added that last year, about Rs 1.25 crore revenue was collected and about Rs 60 lakh was saved.

He said that Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla would inaugurate the festival by performing traditional prayers at the Murali Manohar Temple.

Onkar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, would inaugurate the first cultural evening while Rakhil Kahlon, Divisional Commissioner, Mandi; Chander Bhushan Barowalia and Manish Garg, Chief Election Commissioner of Himachal, would be the chief guests at cultural evenings on March 24, 25 and 26, respectively.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the festival committee was also organising sports activities, including wrestling, volleyball, kabbadi, badminton and athletics. He added that the winners of the sports events would be awarded cash prizes between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000.

#Hamirpur