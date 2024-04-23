What Our Readers Say: Defunct streetlights

THE streetlights at Raboun have once again become inoperative. The lights were repaired not too long ago, however, these have become non-operational once again. This has defeated the purpose of installing the streetlights. The authorities concerned should repair the lights on priority. —Rani, Raboun

Dug-up roads trouble commuters

THE roads dug for laying telephone lines and building pucca trenches in Dharamsala city are posing a great threat to commuters. The contractors carrying out the work do not put any warning signage for commuters on the roads that have been dug. In the dark of the night, commuters on cars or two-wheelers can fall in dug-up areas along roads. The administration should take action to prevent such accidents. —Sunil Thakur, Dharamsala

Dog menace irks pedestrians

A pack of dogs that frequents the stretch of the road from Chhota Shimla to The Mall is getting very aggressive and attacking, barking and even biting pedestrians here. As a result, it has become very difficult to walk on this road. The corporation must take steps to control this dog menace. —Kapil, Shimla

