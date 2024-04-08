Women’s body starts anti-drug campaign

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 7

The All India Democratic Women’s Committee launched a comprehensive public awareness campaign in a bid to combat the rising menace of drug abuse among the youth.

The decision was made during a meeting convened today at the Sirmaur district headquarters in Nahan, which saw the participation of representatives of various organisations.

Former Democratic Women’s Committee state president Santosh Kapoor, while speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, outlined the committee’s strategy.

Kapoor talked about the correlation between health and drug abuse, underlining the detrimental impact substance abuse has on individuals, and society at large.

“On World Health Day, the Democratic Women’s Committee has resolved to launch a robust public awareness campaign against drug abuse,” Kapoor said.

“Our objective is to engage the community and garner support for our cause,” she added. The campaign was launched in an effort to raise awareness among the general public about the perils of drug addiction, and mobilise support for preventive measures.

Kapoor said the committee intended to conduct grassroots outreach activities, including a signature campaign, to garner public support.

Furthermore, the committee called upon the government to keep a strict vigil over drug de-addiction centres.

Kapoor alleged that drug rehabilitation centres were being infiltrated by drug dealers and smugglers, posing a grave threat to vulnerable individuals seeking rehabilitation.

Expressing concern over reports of drug use within these centres and the alleged exploitation of patients for labour, she said: “It is imperative for the government to take immediate action and ensure the integrity of these centres.”

The women’s committee accused political parties of exploiting the vulnerability of youngsters during the elections by promoting drug culture. Kapoor condemned this practice, and announced that the committee would boycott any political party found culpable of such actions.

#Nahan #Sirmaur