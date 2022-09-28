Youth held for raping minor in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 27

The police arrested a youth from Baddi today for allegedly raping a one-and-a-half-year-old migrant from Bihar.

The accused took her to his room in the neighbourhood in the Baddi industrial area while her parents were away yesterday and committed the crime.

The girl was grievously injured. Her neighbour informed her mother about the crime who returned from work in the afternoon. The victim is the youngest of the four children in her family. She was playing with her other siblings when the accused took her to his room.

DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh said that the police had arrested the accused. A case under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 376 of the IPC was registered at Women police station at Baddi last evening.

The medical examination of the girl was also conducted and the police were probing the incident.