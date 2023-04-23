 Phygital & Blur Popularise NFTs As Signuptoken.com Nears 4k Subscribers : The Tribune India

The online space is rapidly expanding and we can only try our best to keep up. One of the downsides of this expansion is that the real world's interactions become more limited as time goes on. Customer experience is the hardest hit by this because, as much as online shopping and availability provide us with convenience, it takes away the human factor. The essential aspect is trying to bridge the gap between business and consumer.

One NFT establishment has brought back the human factor and is the first of its kind to allow customers to take NFTs home with them. Phygital has opened the first NFT store in Dubai and allows customers to view and also purchase NFTs in their physical form. In addition, Blur, the NFT space that has everyone talking, has surged in sales recently, overshadowing competitor OpenSea. Signuptoken.com is closing in on its 4 000 subscriber goal.

Phygital - The Fireproof Bridge

As we develop the online space, it is essential for businesses to still retain their human aspect, and this is exactly what Phygital has done. Located in Dubai Mall, the first-of-its-kind physical NFT store integrates the real world and the digital space. It has created an incredible NFT marketplace in which users get an immersive experience.

It allows customers to take a tour through their gallery of ftNFTs, choose what they want and take it home. In addition, it effectively bridges the gap between business and consumer by providing physical interaction throughout their buyer journey.

It becomes an interesting concept when you realize how useful this can be to brands. They can expand their product offering to NFT assets that customers can purchase and keep as collectibles. These can contribute to the content creation capabilities of the brand, whilst also elevating brand awareness. An exclusivity factor must be present here because it still needs to retain its value.

Brands can stock NFTs on their online platforms and ntNFTs with their regular product line. This will contribute to increased customer engagement along with giving users a personalized piece of the brand.

This will diversify their products and give their customers more value and increase consumer interest. Furthermore, it will be a great way to integrate their online presence with their physical presence.

 

Blur - The NFT Dominator

One NFT marketplace that is creating waves in the NFT sphere is Blur. It overtook NFT giant OpenSea when it surpassed its trading volume and led the surge in NFT trades in February, bringing the total NFT market trade to over $2 billion.

Blur’s sales accounted for half of the market trades, amounting to over $1.13 billion, and can be attributed to the activity of whales who continually flipped the NFTs to accumulate BLUR tokens through its incentive scheme.

The success of the marketplace was also due to its mass token airdrop which took place and allowed its users to collect enough incentives that could be used to make mass purchases which they could then trade.

The entire sale on Blur created many lucrative opportunities for Whales and other NFT enthusiasts, which communicates the incredible potential and popularity of NFTs and the desire of market participants to own them.

 

Signuptoken.com: As Clear As 4K

 

Similar to how NFT availability is shaking the NFT market, Singuptoken.com is rattling the crypto sphere by allowing their tokens to be accessed by a wider audience, not just the usual crypto whales looking for another lucrative opportunity.

The platform prides itself on not requiring an initial investment (presale) from its users. Instead, they simply need to use their email addresses to subscribe and thereafter are added to their platforms community. Furthermore, because of this community focus, the token is not affected by the volatility of the mainstream crypto market and pulls its value from the power of its network.

The platform is currently nearing its 4 000 subscriber milestone, growing by over 2 000 subscribers in the space of two weeks. The ultimate goal of the platform is to create a community of 1 million subscribers and build a tribe of millionaires where every early subscriber has exclusive access to the token upon launch.

Signuptoken.com presents an unprecedented opportunity to become a millionaire. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up with your email address now and join the waitlist of millionaires.

The NFT marketplace is constantly bringing new opportunities. The lucrative potential can be utilized for both the individual gain of investors and also for additional profits of businesses - if they are used correctly. NFTs have the power to bridge the gap between the digital sphere and the physical world.

 

For More Info on Signuptoken.com:

Website: https://www.signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken_

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

