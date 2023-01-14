 These Three Coins Are Worth Including in Your Crypto Portfolio— Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin, and KuCoin : The Tribune India

These Three Coins Are Worth Including in Your Crypto Portfolio— Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin, and KuCoin

Investors in cryptocurrencies are continually on the lookout for brand-new coins that exhibit encouraging growth. Since the start of 2022, the cryptocurrency market has grown quite rapidly. The coins that were made available for profit are the basis for this success. Even the most well-known currencies might lose all of their value in a matter of weeks due to the tremendous volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

 

Even though 2023 is drawing near, DeFi's cryptocurrency traders and investors are still optimistic. Despite the fact that the cryptocurrency market had significant liquidations in 2022, there are some advantages to be drawn from it. Three cryptocurrencies that will help you make a rapid comeback from the crypto crash are Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Filecoin (FIL), and KuCoin (KCS).

Filecoin (FIL)

The cryptocurrency Filecoin (FIL) is based on a decentralized data storage system that can hold enormous amounts of data. This FIL currency was created as a reward for making use of the IPFS network. Its creators were successful in raising more than 205 million dollars in an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017. The debut of Filecoin (FIL), which was initially planned for 2019, has been delayed until 2020.

 

Filecoin (FIL) makes it easier to sell cloud storage space. According to the website for Filecoin (FIL), neither storage space nor related costs are regulated by any central authority. The distributed ledger of the Filecoin network stores records of user transactions in Filecoin (FIL) tokens. The blockchain makes use of replication proof and spacetime evidence.

KuCoin (KCS)

The KuCoin token (KCS) is the base currency for KuCoin, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency exchange. The ERC-20 token gives users a way to earn passive income through staking and is used to pay for swapping and trading transactions on the site. Due to its acceptance by several retailers, both online and off, Kucoin (KCS) also has practical uses.

 

The KuCoin centralized exchange offers low-cost, safe trading and swapping of the best cryptocurrencies. The CEX has been developed to function effectively and continue to provide consumers with many benefits. The characteristics of KuCoin have increased its popularity and adoption.

 

Statistics on its users point to the possibility of a continuous rise, which can cause the price of the KuCoin token (KCS) to spike.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin's usage of cat memes is what sets it apart first. Cats have long been underrepresented in memes and could represent an untapped market for the cryptocurrency industry. Thus, it might be advantageous in the long run to establish a community of cat lovers in cryptocurrency. NFTs and communities are important to Big Eyes Coin as well.

 

To motivate NFT holders, it will establish NFT events and an NFT club. All of these, however, do not exclude the Big Eyes Coin NFT collection. The digital art will be all about adorable cats. There is also the BIG token, which serves as the Big Eyes Coin project's utility and governance token. The token is in its seventh presale stage and it is selling quickly.

 

The DeFi network needed a way to send money around, so the community created this coin to serve as a resource. Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme coin with a goal. The goal of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is to provide investors with a 1000x return on their financial investments. More assets result from a greater yield, which increases investment and boosts the economy.

 

On the BIG platform, Big Eyes Coin is the only currency accepted, and it is used for all transactions. In addition to being a means of payment, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also acts as a prize incentive for users who have any quantity of BIG in their wallet.

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

