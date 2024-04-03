10 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Raipur: In a major anti-insurgency operation, 10 Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued
7.2 magnitude quake shakes Taiwan, damages buildings
‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...