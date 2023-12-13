30-year-old businessman dies after assault over road rage in Pune

PTI

Pune, December 13

A 30-year-old man from Pune died after he was assaulted by a group of people over road rage, an official said on Wednesday. The police have registered a case against 11 people and arrested three of them, he said.

Victim Abhishek Bhosale and the main accused Vilas Sakat got into an argument when the former's car brushed against the latter, who was on foot, in the Phursungi area of the city on Tuesday. In a fit of rage, Sakat allegedly broke a rear-view mirror of the car, the official said.

“After the incident, Bhosale went to Vilas Sakat's house to end the dispute and seek compensation for the damage. However, the accused along with some other people attacked him with sharp weapons and stones,” said an official from Hadapsar police station.

All the accused and the victim are from Phursungi, he said.

Bhosale, who ran a furniture business, suffered injuries in the attack and was taken to a hospital but he died of his wounds, the official said.

Bhosale's nephew, who had followed him to Sakat's house, was also attacked, the official said.

The police have registered a case against 11 people under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act. “Three of them have been arrested,” the official said.

The police identified the arrested persons as Vilas Sakat, Kailas Sakat and Sachin Sakat.