4 of family die in MP's Guna as truck carrying 40 tonnes of scrap falls on their car

Bhopal, December 26
Four members of a family died and two were seriously injured as a scrap-laden truck fell on their car in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district early on Tuesday.
The truck lost control and fell on the car when it tried to overtake the vehicle. The police said high speed and poor visibility due to heavy fog on the hational highway led to the accident.
The family belongs to Rajgarh district. Police said a couple and their two daughters died on the spot. Two injured passengers were pulled out and sent to a nearby hospital.
Reports suggested that the truck was carrying 40 tonnes of scrap and the moment it fell on the car, it was badly mangled.
Police contacted the relatives of the victims with the help of the car's registration number. Police used cranes to lift the truck and a JCB machine to remove the scrap.
